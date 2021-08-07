Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) Cut to “Strong Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Upwork Inc. provides online recruitment services. The Company offers jobs in the categories such as website developers, virtual assistants, sales and marketing experts, accountants and consultants. Upwork Inc. is based in CA, United States. “

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on UPWK. BTIG Research lifted their price target on Upwork from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. MKM Partners lifted their price target on Upwork from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $61.44.

Shares of Upwork stock opened at $44.87 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -224.35 and a beta of 2.00. Upwork has a 52-week low of $13.09 and a 52-week high of $64.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $52.74.

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $113.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.21 million. Upwork had a negative net margin of 5.94% and a negative return on equity of 8.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.03) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Upwork will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Hayden Brown sold 1,281 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.17, for a total transaction of $64,267.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 700,311 shares in the company, valued at $35,134,602.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Gary Steele sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.95, for a total value of $284,625.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,101,992.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 73,538 shares of company stock valued at $3,246,627. Corporate insiders own 9.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Upwork by 20.2% during the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Upwork by 3.5% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 7,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of Upwork by 1.9% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 23,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A increased its position in shares of Upwork by 118.9% during the first quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Upwork by 2.1% during the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $950,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.51% of the company’s stock.

About Upwork

Upwork, Inc operates an online marketplace that enables businesses to find, hire, and pay freelancers for short-term and longer-term projects. Its marketplace offerings include Upwork Basic, Upwork Plus, Upwork Business, Upwork Enterprise, and Upwork Payroll. The company was founded by Odysseas Tsatalos and Efstratios Karamanlakis in December 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

