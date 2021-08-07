Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) Position Cut by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) by 11.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 958,882 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 129,727 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Uranium Energy were worth $2,742,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Uranium Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Uranium Energy by 33.9% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,429 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 6,431 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in Uranium Energy by 179.3% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 247,492 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $708,000 after purchasing an additional 158,892 shares in the last quarter. Quilter Plc boosted its stake in Uranium Energy by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 29,333 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 3,992 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Uranium Energy by 400.0% during the 1st quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares in the last quarter. 32.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Uranium Energy news, Director Spencer Abraham sold 71,646 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.17, for a total transaction of $227,117.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 378,595 shares in the company, valued at $1,200,146.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Amir Adnani sold 109,220 shares of Uranium Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.28, for a total transaction of $249,021.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 285,866 shares of company stock valued at $788,989 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on UEC shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Uranium Energy in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Uranium Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th.

UEC opened at $2.20 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.60. The company has a market cap of $513.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.44 and a beta of 2.41. Uranium Energy Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $0.82 and a fifty-two week high of $3.67.

Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 9th. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02). Equities research analysts forecast that Uranium Energy Corp. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Uranium Energy Profile

Uranium Energy Corp. is engages in mining and exploration of uranium. Its activities also include pre-extraction, extraction and processing on uranium projects. The company was founded by Alan P. Lindsay and Amir Adnani on May 16, 2003 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

