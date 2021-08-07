Uranium Participation (TSE:U) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Uranium Participation Co. (TSE:U) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$11.13. Uranium Participation shares last traded at C$10.76, with a volume of 169,800 shares traded.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on U shares. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Uranium Participation from C$6.00 to C$6.50 in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Uranium Participation from C$6.50 to C$6.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, TD Securities downgraded Uranium Participation from a “buy” rating to a “tender” rating and set a C$6.50 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, May 28th.

The company has a market cap of C$1.60 billion and a PE ratio of -9.25. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$6.27.

Uranium Participation (TSE:U) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 7th. The company reported C$0.48 EPS for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Uranium Participation Co. will post 0.5912524 earnings per share for the current year.

Uranium Participation Company Profile (TSE:U)

Uranium Participation Corporation is a publicly owned investment manager. The company invests its assets substantially in uranium, equity offerings in uranium and holdings of uranium. The firm also lends its uranium to third parties from time to time. Denison Mines, Inc operates as the manager of the company.

