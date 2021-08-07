Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.15), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Urban Edge Properties had a net margin of 19.35% and a return on equity of 6.35%.

UE opened at $19.25 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $19.26. Urban Edge Properties has a 12-month low of $8.99 and a 12-month high of $20.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 6.33 and a quick ratio of 6.33. The stock has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of 35.00 and a beta of 1.79.

Several brokerages have issued reports on UE. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Urban Edge Properties from $17.25 to $18.75 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Urban Edge Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Capital One Financial lowered Urban Edge Properties from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Urban Edge Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.94.

Urban Edge Properties is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, and management of commercial properties. Its portfolio includes shopping centers, malls, and warehouse parks. The company was founded on June 18, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

