Usca Ria LLC Acquires 3,764 Shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Usca Ria LLC boosted its holdings in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 175,531 shares of the computer maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,764 shares during the quarter. Usca Ria LLC’s holdings in HP were worth $5,299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HPQ. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in HP in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of HP during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. bought a new position in shares of HP during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HP by 176.3% during the 1st quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 931 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 594 shares during the period. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of HP during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. 78.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HPQ stock opened at $29.32 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.32. HP Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.25 and a 52-week high of $36.00.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The computer maker reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $15.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.96 billion. HP had a net margin of 6.05% and a negative return on equity of 143.70%. HP’s revenue was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that HP Inc. will post 3.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be issued a $0.194 dividend. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 7th. HP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.21%.

In other HP news, insider Alex Cho sold 8,314 shares of HP stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.58, for a total value of $254,242.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

HPQ has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on HP from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Citigroup raised HP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. upgraded HP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of HP in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on shares of HP from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

