Usca Ria LLC Acquires 727 Shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Usca Ria LLC lifted its position in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) by 1.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 60,722 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 727 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC’s holdings in Newmont were worth $3,849,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Newmont during the first quarter worth approximately $1,300,000. Krilogy Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Newmont during the first quarter worth approximately $1,651,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its stake in shares of Newmont by 5.8% during the first quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 148,958 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,977,000 after acquiring an additional 8,130 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Newmont by 1.3% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 424,026 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,556,000 after acquiring an additional 5,414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch AG raised its stake in shares of Newmont by 13.7% during the first quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 16,130,325 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $972,175,000 after acquiring an additional 1,937,966 shares in the last quarter. 78.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Jennifer Cmil sold 597 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total value of $36,417.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,058,106. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 7,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total value of $448,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 264,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,929,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 44,197 shares of company stock valued at $2,983,683 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NEM opened at $59.82 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $47.80 billion, a PE ratio of 16.76 and a beta of 0.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $64.58. Newmont Co. has a twelve month low of $54.18 and a twelve month high of $75.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. Newmont had a return on equity of 11.78% and a net margin of 23.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Newmont Co. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 8th. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.71%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on NEM shares. UBS Group set a $64.00 target price on shares of Newmont and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Newmont from $83.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. TD Securities cut shares of Newmont from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $74.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on shares of Newmont from $74.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Raymond James set a $82.00 target price on shares of Newmont and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.63.

About Newmont

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2020, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 94.2 million ounces and land position of 58,900 square kilometers.

