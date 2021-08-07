Usca Ria LLC Grows Holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Usca Ria LLC lifted its holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 5.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,185 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 815 shares during the quarter. Usca Ria LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $2,959,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Scott & Selber Inc. purchased a new stake in Analog Devices during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,004,000. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC grew its position in Analog Devices by 51.6% during the 1st quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 6,499 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after purchasing an additional 2,212 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in Analog Devices during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,292,000. Cidel Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Analog Devices by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. now owns 65,150 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,103,000 after purchasing an additional 3,810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glaxis Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Analog Devices during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,175,000. 95.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ADI shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Analog Devices from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $165.00 to $185.00 in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Truist Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $183.00 to $179.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.54.

In related news, SVP Gregory N. Henderson sold 6,078 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.43, for a total value of $1,023,717.54. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,925 shares in the company, valued at $2,008,527.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 6,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.18, for a total value of $1,114,965.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 21,912 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,619,424.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 22,828 shares of company stock valued at $3,780,683. Corporate insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ADI opened at $171.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $166.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.23. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $110.66 and a 52 week high of $175.25.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.09. Analog Devices had a net margin of 25.16% and a return on equity of 17.91%. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. Analog Devices’s quarterly revenue was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 6.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were given a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.21%.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

See Also: Analyst Ratings Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI).

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.