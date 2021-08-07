Usca Ria LLC Grows Holdings in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

Usca Ria LLC lifted its holdings in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,099 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 275 shares during the quarter. Usca Ria LLC’s holdings in FMC were worth $3,149,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FMC. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FMC in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in FMC during the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Close Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in FMC during the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in FMC by 234.6% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 532 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its position in FMC by 57.4% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 524 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. 86.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on FMC. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of FMC from $136.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Vertical Research downgraded shares of FMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of FMC from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of FMC from $133.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Loop Capital downgraded shares of FMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $128.00 to $122.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.93.

Shares of NYSE:FMC opened at $95.31 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.11. FMC Co. has a twelve month low of $92.85 and a twelve month high of $123.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $12.28 billion, a PE ratio of 22.75, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.99.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.04. FMC had a net margin of 11.69% and a return on equity of 26.07%. Equities analysts forecast that FMC Co. will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. FMC’s payout ratio is 31.02%.

FMC Corp. is an agricultural sciences company, which engages in the provision of solutions to growers and development of pipeline in crop protection, plant health, precision agriculture, and professional pest, and turf management. It offers insect control products under Rynaxypyr and Cyazypyr brands; herbicides under Authority, Boral, Centium, Command, and Gamit brands; insecticides under Talstar and Hero brands; flutriafol-based fungicides; and bionematicides under Quartzo and Presence brands.

