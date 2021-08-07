Usca Ria LLC Raises Holdings in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Usca Ria LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,524 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $3,387,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,711,365 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,138,738,000 after buying an additional 60,130 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,402,656 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,478,088,000 after buying an additional 99,515 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. increased its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 3,824,217 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $763,580,000 after purchasing an additional 177,026 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,683,054 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $534,263,000 after purchasing an additional 69,928 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,265,354 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $452,322,000 after purchasing an additional 108,554 shares in the last quarter. 87.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SWK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $241.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Gabelli raised Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $230.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $217.00.

SWK stock opened at $196.61 on Friday. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 52-week low of $152.19 and a 52-week high of $225.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $203.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.04 billion, a PE ratio of 17.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.42.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $3.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.89 by $0.19. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 20.65% and a net margin of 10.80%. The business had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 38.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 11.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be issued a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. This is a boost from Stanley Black & Decker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.97%.

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products.

