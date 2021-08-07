Usca Ria LLC Sells 7,832 Shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Usca Ria LLC decreased its position in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 30,348 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 7,832 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $3,838,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 179.3% in the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 243 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Genuine Parts in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Genuine Parts in the first quarter valued at $44,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Genuine Parts in the first quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Blume Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Genuine Parts in the first quarter valued at $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.08% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Kevin Herron sold 2,500 shares of Genuine Parts stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.31, for a total value of $330,775.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,819,791.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

GPC opened at $124.28 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $127.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $17.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.15, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.12. Genuine Parts has a 1 year low of $88.99 and a 1 year high of $135.93.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.34 billion. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 28.92% and a net margin of 4.55%. Genuine Parts’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Genuine Parts will post 6.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Genuine Parts in a report on Sunday, April 25th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Genuine Parts from $109.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Genuine Parts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $113.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Genuine Parts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, TheStreet raised Genuine Parts from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Genuine Parts currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.17.

Genuine Parts Co engages in the distribution of automotive and industrial replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group. The Automotive Parts Group segment distributes replacement parts, other than body parts for substantially all makes and models of automobiles, trucks, and other vehicles.

