Usio, Inc. (NASDAQ:USIO) Director Michael R. Long Sells 2,502 Shares

Usio, Inc. (NASDAQ:USIO) Director Michael R. Long sold 2,502 shares of Usio stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.60, for a total value of $14,011.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,061,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,543,022.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Michael R. Long also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 2nd, Michael R. Long sold 2,000 shares of Usio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.65, for a total value of $11,300.00.

On Wednesday, July 21st, Michael R. Long sold 2,000 shares of Usio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.79, for a total value of $11,580.00.

On Monday, July 12th, Michael R. Long sold 2,000 shares of Usio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.06, for a total value of $12,120.00.

On Thursday, July 8th, Michael R. Long sold 2,000 shares of Usio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.98, for a total value of $11,960.00.

On Tuesday, July 6th, Michael R. Long sold 2,000 shares of Usio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.92, for a total value of $11,840.00.

Shares of Usio stock opened at $5.61 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Usio, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.40 and a 12 month high of $8.19. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.56 million, a PE ratio of -29.53 and a beta of 1.74.

Usio (NASDAQ:USIO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $13.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.96 million. Usio had a negative return on equity of 26.45% and a negative net margin of 7.36%. As a group, research analysts predict that Usio, Inc. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Usio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parian Global Management LP lifted its holdings in Usio by 108.9% during the first quarter. Parian Global Management LP now owns 1,697,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,901,000 after acquiring an additional 885,035 shares in the last quarter. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC bought a new position in Usio during the first quarter worth about $3,959,000. EAM Investors LLC bought a new position in Usio during the first quarter worth about $1,076,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Usio by 13.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 129,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $831,000 after acquiring an additional 15,280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Usio by 102.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 128,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $824,000 after acquiring an additional 64,921 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.74% of the company’s stock.

About Usio

Usio, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated electronic payment processing services to merchants and businesses in the United States. The company offers various types of automated clearing house (ACH) processing; and credit, prepaid card, and debit card-based processing services. Its ACH transaction processing services include Represented Check, a consumer non-sufficient funds check that is presented for payment electronically rather than through the paper check collection system; and Accounts Receivable Check Conversion, a consumer paper check payment that is converted into an e-check.

