V Wealth Advisors LLC Buys New Shares in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

V Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 3,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $810,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. ICONIQ Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Snowflake by 272.4% during the first quarter. ICONIQ Capital LLC now owns 32,989,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,563,861,000 after purchasing an additional 24,131,611 shares in the last quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Snowflake by 239.5% in the 1st quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP now owns 32,221,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,387,649,000 after buying an additional 22,729,505 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Snowflake by 96.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,747,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,922,804,000 after buying an additional 6,266,942 shares in the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 28.9% during the first quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 5,242,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,202,063,000 after acquiring an additional 1,174,865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SALESFORCE.COM Inc. lifted its position in shares of Snowflake by 139.3% in the first quarter. SALESFORCE.COM Inc. now owns 4,985,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,142,975,000 after acquiring an additional 2,901,728 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.67% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake stock opened at $277.48 on Friday. Snowflake Inc. has a 52-week low of $184.71 and a 52-week high of $429.00. The firm has a market cap of $82.16 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -73.02. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $253.21.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.35. The company had revenue of $228.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $211.16 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SNOW has been the subject of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on Snowflake from $275.00 to $240.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Monness Crespi & Hardt started coverage on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $264.63 price target on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $245.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Snowflake from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on Snowflake from $350.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $279.74.

In related news, CEO Frank Slootman sold 31,546 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.85, for a total value of $7,313,940.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 68,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,779,015.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Benoit Dageville sold 12,272 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $3,068,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 802,528 shares of company stock valued at $200,162,973 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.

