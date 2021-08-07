V Wealth Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH)

V Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH) by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,528 shares of the company’s stock after selling 124 shares during the period. V Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF were worth $687,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 34.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $769,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 13,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,440,000 after buying an additional 2,012 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 33,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,259,000 after buying an additional 2,049 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. Finally, Sowa Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Sowa Financial Group Inc. now owns 31,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,875,000 after acquiring an additional 807 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF stock opened at $287.63 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $275.42. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF has a 1 year low of $216.85 and a 1 year high of $290.75.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Healthcare Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index).

