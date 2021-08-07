V Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 1,673 Shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

V Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 11.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,382 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,673 shares during the period. V Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Southern were worth $749,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in The Southern during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Southern during the first quarter worth $28,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in The Southern in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in The Southern in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Corbenic Partners LLC increased its holdings in The Southern by 345.0% during the 1st quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 534 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. 59.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.45, for a total transaction of $166,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 94,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,256,333.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Ann P. Daiss sold 1,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.34, for a total value of $112,595.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,750 shares of company stock valued at $891,315. 0.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE SO opened at $64.70 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.93. The Southern Company has a 1-year low of $51.22 and a 1-year high of $66.93.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.05. The Southern had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 14.47%. Research analysts predict that The Southern Company will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. The Southern’s payout ratio is currently 81.23%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SO shares. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of The Southern in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Mizuho restated an “underperform” rating and set a $57.00 price objective (down from $59.00) on shares of The Southern in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on The Southern from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. KeyCorp increased their price target on The Southern from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on shares of The Southern from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.85.

The Southern Company Profile

The Southern Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

