Vai Price Reaches $0.84 on Major Exchanges (VAI)

Vai (CURRENCY:VAI) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on August 7th. Vai has a total market capitalization of $89.88 million and approximately $2.46 million worth of Vai was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Vai coin can now be bought for about $0.84 or 0.00001935 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Vai has traded 2.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Vai alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002303 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001835 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.37 or 0.00046880 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 21.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.50 or 0.00143872 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $68.53 or 0.00157743 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $43,390.06 or 0.99875057 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002828 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $350.46 or 0.00806685 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Vai Coin Profile

Vai’s total supply is 106,917,964 coins. Vai’s official message board is medium.com/VenusProtocol . The Reddit community for Vai is https://reddit.com/r/venusprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Vai’s official Twitter account is @VenusProtocol . The official website for Vai is venus.io

According to CryptoCompare, “VAI is Venus Protocol’s native decentralized stablecoin that is minted and redeemed directly on the Venus platform running on Binance Smart Chain. The Venus Protocol will enable users to mint VAI (VAI), a synthetic stablecoin based on the price of $1 USD, by using the vTokens from the underlying collateral that they have previously supplied to the protocol. Users can borrow up to 50% of the remaining collateral value they have on the protocol from their vTokens to mint VAI. “

Buying and Selling Vai

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vai should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Vai using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Vai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Vai and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.