Valhi (NYSE:VHI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.57 EPS

Valhi (NYSE:VHI) released its earnings results on Thursday. The basic materials company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.57), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Valhi had a return on equity of 3.58% and a net margin of 2.40%.

Shares of VHI stock traded down $0.51 on Friday, hitting $22.47. The stock had a trading volume of 5,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,540. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a current ratio of 4.71. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.11. The company has a market capitalization of $635.29 million, a P/E ratio of 14.04 and a beta of 2.01. Valhi has a one year low of $9.89 and a one year high of $34.60.

Get Valhi alerts:

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%.

Valhi, Inc engages in the chemicals, component products, and real estate management and development businesses in the Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, and internationally. The company's Chemicals segment produces and markets titanium dioxide pigments (TiO2), which are white inorganic pigments used in various applications by paint, plastics, decorative laminate, and paper manufacturers.

Featured Story: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Receive News & Ratings for Valhi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valhi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.