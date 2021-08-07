Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) Issues Earnings Results

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The basic materials company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Valvoline had a net margin of 13.32% and a negative return on equity of 317.87%. The firm had revenue of $792.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $752.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Valvoline updated its FY 2021 guidance to $1.860-$1.960 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $1.86-1.96 EPS.

VVV stock opened at $31.21 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.15 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a 50-day moving average of $32.18. Valvoline has a 52 week low of $18.34 and a 52 week high of $34.65.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 30th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 27th. Valvoline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.78%.

VVV has been the subject of a number of research reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their target price on Valvoline from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on Valvoline from $25.00 to $26.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Valvoline from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Truist lifted their target price on Valvoline from $25.00 to $26.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Valvoline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.38.

About Valvoline

Valvoline Inc manufactures, markets, and supplies, engine and automotive maintenance products and services. It operates through three segments: Quick Lubes, Core North America, and International. The company offers lubricants for passenger car, light duty, and heavy duty; antifreeze/coolants for original equipment manufacturers; functional and maintenance chemicals, such as brake fluids and power steering fluids, as well as specialty coatings for automotive and industrial applications comprising rust prevention and sound absorption; and oil and air filters for light-duty vehicles.

