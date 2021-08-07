Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors Makes New $211,000 Investment in KB Home (NYSE:KBH)

Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of KB Home (NYSE:KBH) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 5,200 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its holdings in KB Home by 9.9% during the first quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 2,527 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in shares of KB Home by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 29,680 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,381,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of KB Home by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 100,275 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,361,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of KB Home by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 9,075 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of KB Home by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 43,919 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,044,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.55% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on KBH. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on KB Home from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded KB Home from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on KB Home in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded KB Home from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities upgraded KB Home from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, July 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. KB Home has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.79.

Shares of KBH stock opened at $41.87 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.37 and a beta of 1.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $42.03. KB Home has a 1 year low of $30.25 and a 1 year high of $52.48.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 22nd. The construction company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. KB Home had a return on equity of 15.64% and a net margin of 8.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that KB Home will post 6.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 5th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 4th. KB Home’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.17%.

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

