Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) Position Boosted by TruWealth Advisors LLC

TruWealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) by 5.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 60,327 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,277 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Extended Market ETF comprises 1.3% of TruWealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. TruWealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.06% of Vanguard Extended Market ETF worth $11,377,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 3,231,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,610,000 after purchasing an additional 76,995 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,259,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,826,000 after acquiring an additional 49,973 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 829,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,721,000 after acquiring an additional 55,553 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 772,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,618,000 after acquiring an additional 74,305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 24.7% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 698,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,528,000 after acquiring an additional 138,264 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VXF traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $187.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 174,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 471,226. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $186.05. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 1 year low of $122.45 and a 1 year high of $190.71.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

