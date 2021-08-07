Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Stock Holdings Increased by TruWealth Advisors LLC

TruWealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 2.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 340,526 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,761 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises 8.9% of TruWealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. TruWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $75,876,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.6% during the second quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC now owns 2,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 13.0% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 443 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Madrona Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. Madrona Financial Services LLC now owns 4,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 7.7% during the first quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 727 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VTI stock traded up $0.28 on Friday, reaching $228.87. 2,343,355 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,003,091. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $223.12. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $162.85 and a twelve month high of $229.31.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

