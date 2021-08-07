Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) Director Sells $276,210.00 in Stock

Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) Director Den Bosch Fred Van sold 4,500 shares of Varonis Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.38, for a total transaction of $276,210.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Den Bosch Fred Van also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 1st, Den Bosch Fred Van sold 4,500 shares of Varonis Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.49, for a total value of $218,205.00.

VRNS stock opened at $58.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 5.02 and a quick ratio of 5.02. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.07. Varonis Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.58 and a 52 week high of $75.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -54.21 and a beta of 1.15.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The technology company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.02. Varonis Systems had a negative return on equity of 34.09% and a negative net margin of 31.88%. The business had revenue of $88.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.15) earnings per share. Varonis Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Varonis Systems, Inc. will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on VRNS shares. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Varonis Systems from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Varonis Systems from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Varonis Systems from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Varonis Systems in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Varonis Systems from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.70.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in shares of Varonis Systems by 211.7% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 639 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Varonis Systems by 224.4% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 665 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Varonis Systems by 200.0% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 792 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in Varonis Systems in the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its stake in Varonis Systems by 200.0% in the first quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 909 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.46% of the company’s stock.

About Varonis Systems

Varonis Systems, Inc engages in providing data security and analytics. It operates through the following segments: United States, EMEA, and Rest of the World. Its products includes datadvantage, data classification engine, data transport engine, Varonis edge, datanswers, datalert, dataprivilege, automation engine, and GDPR patterns.

