Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Varonis Systems Inc. provides an innovative software platform that allows enterprises to map, analyze, manage and migrate their unstructured data. Its products include DatAdvantage, DataPrivilege, IDU Classification Framework, Data Transport Engine and DatAnywhere. The company sells its products to small and medium businesses, and large multinational enterprises in financial services, consumer and retail, industrial, healthcare, and energy and utilities industries. Varonis Systems Inc. is headquartered in New York. “

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Varonis Systems to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Varonis Systems from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Varonis Systems from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Varonis Systems from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Varonis Systems in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Varonis Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.70.

Shares of Varonis Systems stock opened at $58.19 on Thursday. Varonis Systems has a twelve month low of $35.58 and a twelve month high of $75.33. The company has a quick ratio of 5.02, a current ratio of 5.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.07. The firm has a market cap of $6.18 billion, a PE ratio of -54.21 and a beta of 1.15.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.02. Varonis Systems had a negative net margin of 31.88% and a negative return on equity of 34.09%. The business had revenue of $88.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.15) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Varonis Systems will post -0.75 EPS for the current year.

In other Varonis Systems news, Director Den Bosch Fred Van sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.49, for a total transaction of $218,205.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 132,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,446,503.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Gilad Raz sold 1,122 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.94, for a total transaction of $53,788.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,671 shares of company stock worth $1,680,874 over the last ninety days. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Varonis Systems by 214.7% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 400,036 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,540,000 after acquiring an additional 272,919 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Varonis Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $1,138,000. Employees Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of Varonis Systems by 104.0% in the 1st quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 31,884 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,637,000 after purchasing an additional 16,256 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Varonis Systems by 196.1% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 4,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 2,980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Varonis Systems by 188.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 152,226 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,815,000 after purchasing an additional 99,488 shares during the last quarter. 94.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Varonis Systems

Varonis Systems, Inc engages in providing data security and analytics. It operates through the following segments: United States, EMEA, and Rest of the World. Its products includes datadvantage, data classification engine, data transport engine, Varonis edge, datanswers, datalert, dataprivilege, automation engine, and GDPR patterns.

