Verasity (VRA) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $46.19 Million

Verasity (CURRENCY:VRA) traded up 20.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on August 7th. One Verasity coin can now be bought for $0.0189 or 0.00000043 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Verasity has traded 65.6% higher against the dollar. Verasity has a market cap of $80.96 million and $46.19 million worth of Verasity was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001409 BTC.

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0895 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000420 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000461 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 23.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $106.72 or 0.00242794 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000333 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded up 62.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

1irstcoin (FST) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001236 BTC.

Verasity Profile

Verasity (CRYPTO:VRA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 18th, 2018. Verasity’s total supply is 10,356,527,869 coins and its circulating supply is 4,282,047,341 coins. The Reddit community for Verasity is /r/Verasity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Verasity’s official message board is medium.com/verasity. Verasity’s official Twitter account is @verasitytech and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Verasity is www.verasity.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Verasity is the next generation of video sharing platform enhanced with blockchain technology. It aims to empower content creators by allowing them to choose how to monetize videos and also users by giving them more content and options and letting them choose if advertising is wanted and rewarding users that view it. Verasity (VRA) is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network and is used in the platform as a reward and payment method. “

Verasity Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verasity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Verasity should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Verasity using one of the exchanges listed above.

