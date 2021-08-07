Verge (XVG) Trading Up 19.4% Over Last Week

Verge (CURRENCY:XVG) traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 7th. Verge has a total market cap of $431.09 million and $30.78 million worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Verge coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0262 or 0.00000059 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Verge has traded 19.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 19.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000562 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $154.83 or 0.00351384 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00006815 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000647 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00003938 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0761 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000399 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000042 BTC.

GameCredits (GAME) traded 18.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000335 BTC.

XVG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 9th, 2014. Verge’s total supply is 16,471,748,342 coins. The Reddit community for Verge is /r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Verge is vergecurrency.com . Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Verge is a scrypt based alternative crypto currency trying to take the popularity of both Dogecoin and Bitcoin and combine it with the anonymous features of DASH. The block time is 30 seconds and the coin operates through Proof of Work. VERGE prides itself on being a symbol of progression in the cryptocurrency world. It is a more secure, private, and evolving cryptocurrency that is backed by bitcoin, a ton of developer resources and privacy tools (located here!) Block reward: Block 0 to 14,000 : 200,000 coins14,000 to 28,000 : 100,000 coins28,000 to 42,000: 50,000 coins42,000 to 210,000: 25,000 coins210,000 to 378,000: 12,500 coins378,000 to 546,000: 6,250 coins546,000 to 714,000: 3,125 coins714,000 to 2,124,000: 1,560 coins2,124,000 to 4,248,000: 730 coinsApproximately total reward: 9 Billion (9,000,000,000) during first year then issuing 1 billion (1,000,000,000) each year after. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Verge should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Verge using one of the exchanges listed above.

