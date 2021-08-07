Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) Forecasted to Earn Q3 2021 Earnings of $1.37 Per Share

Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) – Stock analysts at Truist Securiti lifted their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Verisk Analytics in a research note issued on Wednesday, August 4th. Truist Securiti analyst A. Jeffrey now forecasts that the business services provider will earn $1.37 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.19. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Verisk Analytics’ Q4 2021 earnings at $1.33 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $5.10 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.38 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.47 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.48 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.46 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $5.78 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.41 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $209.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $182.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $203.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRSK opened at $188.13 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.78. Verisk Analytics has a 52 week low of $159.79 and a 52 week high of $210.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $179.03.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($0.16). Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 33.51% and a net margin of 25.16%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.29 earnings per share.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRSK. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 660,164 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $137,043,000 after acquiring an additional 34,381 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Verisk Analytics in the fourth quarter valued at $58,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 723,168 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $150,116,000 after purchasing an additional 68,175 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new stake in Verisk Analytics in the fourth quarter valued at $1,391,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 39.1% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 494,652 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $102,686,000 after purchasing an additional 139,084 shares during the last quarter. 89.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Nicholas Daffan sold 6,296 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.17, for a total value of $1,128,054.32. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,835,798.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Samuel G. Liss sold 12,807 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.57, for a total value of $2,210,103.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 63,010 shares in the company, valued at $10,873,635.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 37,277 shares of company stock worth $6,448,452. Insiders own 2.28% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Verisk Analytics’s payout ratio is presently 23.02%.

Verisk Analytics Company Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. It provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, commercial banking and finance, and various other fields.

