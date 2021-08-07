Veritaseum (VERI) Price Reaches $14.81 on Top Exchanges

Veritaseum (CURRENCY:VERI) traded 26.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 7th. During the last seven days, Veritaseum has traded down 17.4% against the US dollar. One Veritaseum coin can currently be bought for about $14.81 or 0.00033937 BTC on popular exchanges. Veritaseum has a total market cap of $31.84 million and approximately $4,983.00 worth of Veritaseum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002291 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.15 or 0.00055329 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002620 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.84 or 0.00015682 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002293 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $375.02 or 0.00859338 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $43.51 or 0.00099705 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.94 or 0.00041102 BTC.

Veritaseum Coin Profile

VERI is a coin. It was first traded on April 25th, 2017. Veritaseum’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,149,646 coins. The Reddit community for Veritaseum is https://reddit.com/r/Veritasium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Veritaseum’s official website is veritas.veritaseum.com . Veritaseum’s official Twitter account is @Veritaseuminc and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Veritaseum is a smart contract-based wallet interface that allows anyone to create, enter and manage smart contracts without the need for any kind of intermediaries, middleman or centralized authority. Veritaseum will allow users to interact with real-world products based completely on blockchain technology and smart contracts, including P2P value trading, P2P letters of credit and DAOs. VERI tokens will allow users to interact with the Veritaseum wallet interface. “

Veritaseum Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Veritaseum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Veritaseum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Veritaseum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

