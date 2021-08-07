Veritone, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERI) Receives $40.00 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Veritone, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERI) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $40.00.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Craig Hallum upgraded Veritone from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Northland Securities started coverage on Veritone in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Veritone from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VERI. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Veritone by 6.8% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 14,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 944 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in shares of Veritone by 20.9% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 8,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Veritone in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Veritone by 7.0% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 1,579 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Veritone by 13.2% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 15,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 1,798 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.12% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:VERI traded down $0.60 on Friday, reaching $21.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 366,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 711,972. Veritone has a 1-year low of $6.63 and a 1-year high of $50.34. The stock has a market cap of $718.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.95 and a beta of 3.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $20.09.

Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.29. Veritone had a negative return on equity of 105.85% and a negative net margin of 102.59%. Equities research analysts expect that Veritone will post -2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Veritone Company Profile

Veritone, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides artificial intelligence (AI) computing solutions in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company develops and operates aiWARE platform, an AI operating system that uses machine learning algorithms or AI models, such as cognitive queries, predictions, correlations, and analyses in real-time using AI models in various categories comprising transcription, face recognition, and object recognition to reveal valuable insights from vast amounts of structured and unstructured data.

