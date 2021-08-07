Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) (TSE:VET) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $8.00 target price on the oil and gas company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Vermilion Energy Inc. is an international oil and gas producer with properties in Western Canada, Australia, France and the Netherlands. Vermilion Energy Inc, formerly known as Vermilion Energy Trust, is based in Calgary, Canada. “

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on VET. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$10.00 to C$12.50 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$11.50 to C$12.50 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. TheStreet raised shares of Vermilion Energy from a d rating to a c rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$10.25 to C$12.25 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $10.84.

Shares of Vermilion Energy stock opened at $7.08 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 3.18. Vermilion Energy has a 1-year low of $2.13 and a 1-year high of $9.44. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.05.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Vermilion Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in Vermilion Energy by 217.1% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 945,027 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,865,000 after buying an additional 647,031 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Vermilion Energy by 1.7% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,573,722 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $11,439,000 after buying an additional 26,722 shares during the period. Penbrook Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vermilion Energy by 5.8% in the first quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 76,650 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 4,200 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd acquired a new position in Vermilion Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $17,548,000. 17.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Vermilion Energy

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in North America, Europe, and Australia. It owns 81% working interest in 642,300 net acres of developed land and 87% working interest in 376,700 net acres of undeveloped land, and 613 net producing natural gas wells and 3,034 net producing oil wells in Canada; and 96% working interest in 248,900 net acres of developed land and 91% working interest in 222,100 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins, and 325 net producing oil wells and 3.0 net producing gas wells in France.

