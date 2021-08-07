ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) Shares Sold by Meridian Wealth Management LLC

Meridian Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) by 45.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,186 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,364 shares during the quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ViacomCBS were worth $234,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VIAC. Traynor Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in ViacomCBS by 105.5% in the second quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after buying an additional 6,157 shares in the last quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co increased its stake in ViacomCBS by 28.8% in the 2nd quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 9,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 2,190 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB raised its holdings in ViacomCBS by 53.8% during the second quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 15,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $710,000 after purchasing an additional 5,494 shares during the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in ViacomCBS by 118.3% in the second quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $845,000 after purchasing an additional 10,134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Command Bank raised its stake in shares of ViacomCBS by 112.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 1,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.19% of the company’s stock.

ViacomCBS stock opened at $41.50 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $41.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.78. The firm has a market cap of $26.82 billion, a PE ratio of 9.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.66. ViacomCBS Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.61 and a 52 week high of $101.97.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.01. ViacomCBS had a return on equity of 17.88% and a net margin of 10.56%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ViacomCBS Inc. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. ViacomCBS’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.86%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on VIAC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of ViacomCBS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barrington Research upgraded ViacomCBS from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, May 10th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of ViacomCBS in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on ViacomCBS from $61.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of ViacomCBS from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.13.

ViacomCBS Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates through TV Entertainment, Cable Networks, and Filmed Entertainment segments. The TV Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; acquires or develops, and schedules programming on the CBS Television Network that includes primetime comedies and dramas, reality, specials, kids' programs, daytime dramas, game shows, and late night programs; produces or distributes talk shows, court shows, game shows, and newsmagazines; owns and operates 29 broadcast television stations; and operates CBS Sports Network, a 24/7 cable program service that provides college sports and related content, as well as streaming and cable subscription services.

