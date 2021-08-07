ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) Upgraded by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft to Hold

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have $45.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $32.00. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

VIAC has been the topic of several other reports. Citigroup lowered their price objective on ViacomCBS from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Barrington Research upgraded ViacomCBS from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded ViacomCBS from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised ViacomCBS from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $59.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, reduced their target price on ViacomCBS from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. ViacomCBS has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $49.13.

VIAC traded down $0.05 on Friday, hitting $41.50. 10,609,515 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,203,604. ViacomCBS has a 52 week low of $25.61 and a 52 week high of $101.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $26.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.16, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.66. The business has a fifty day moving average of $41.96.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.01. ViacomCBS had a return on equity of 17.88% and a net margin of 10.56%. On average, research analysts forecast that ViacomCBS will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. ViacomCBS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.86%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VIAC. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in shares of ViacomCBS by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 171,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,748,000 after buying an additional 5,400 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ViacomCBS in the 1st quarter valued at $19,197,000. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of ViacomCBS in the 1st quarter valued at $64,666,000. Skylands Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of ViacomCBS in the 1st quarter valued at $1,353,000. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its position in shares of ViacomCBS by 69.4% in the 1st quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 24,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after buying an additional 9,834 shares in the last quarter. 77.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ViacomCBS Company Profile

ViacomCBS Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates through TV Entertainment, Cable Networks, and Filmed Entertainment segments. The TV Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; acquires or develops, and schedules programming on the CBS Television Network that includes primetime comedies and dramas, reality, specials, kids' programs, daytime dramas, game shows, and late night programs; produces or distributes talk shows, court shows, game shows, and newsmagazines; owns and operates 29 broadcast television stations; and operates CBS Sports Network, a 24/7 cable program service that provides college sports and related content, as well as streaming and cable subscription services.

