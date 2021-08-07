Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) & On Track Innovations (OTCMKTS:OTIVF) Critical Survey

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) and On Track Innovations (OTCMKTS:OTIVF) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

95.3% of Viavi Solutions shares are held by institutional investors. 1.1% of Viavi Solutions shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.9% of On Track Innovations shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Viavi Solutions and On Track Innovations’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Viavi Solutions 6.47% 18.68% 7.72% On Track Innovations -64.80% -126.01% -30.23%

Volatility & Risk

Viavi Solutions has a beta of 0.72, indicating that its share price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, On Track Innovations has a beta of 0.48, indicating that its share price is 52% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Viavi Solutions and On Track Innovations, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Viavi Solutions 0 2 4 0 2.67 On Track Innovations 0 0 0 0 N/A

Viavi Solutions presently has a consensus target price of $19.67, indicating a potential upside of 21.85%. Given Viavi Solutions’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Viavi Solutions is more favorable than On Track Innovations.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Viavi Solutions and On Track Innovations’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Viavi Solutions $1.14 billion 3.25 $28.70 million $0.58 27.83 On Track Innovations $12.74 million 0.97 -$6.13 million N/A N/A

Viavi Solutions has higher revenue and earnings than On Track Innovations.

Summary

Viavi Solutions beats On Track Innovations on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Viavi Solutions Company Profile

Viavi Solutions, Inc. engages in the provision of network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions for communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, government and avionics. It operates through the following segments: Network Enablement, Service Enablement, and Optical Security and Performance. The Network Enablement segment offers integrated portfolio of testing solutions that access the network to perform build-out and maintenance tasks. The Service Enablement segment covers solutions and services primarily for communication service providers, and enterprises that deliver and/or operate broadband and IP networks (fixed and mobile) supporting voice, video, and data services as well as a wide range of applications. The Optical Security and Performance segment leverages its core optical coating technologies and volume manufacturing capability to design, manufacture, and sell products targeting anti-counterfeiting, consumer and industrial, government, healthcare, and other markets. The company was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

On Track Innovations Company Profile

On Track Innovations Ltd. engages in the development of cashless payment solutions. It operates through the Retail and Petroleum segments. The Retail segment sells and markets variety of products for cashless payment solutions. The Petroleum segment includes manufacturing and selling of fuel payment and management solutions. The company was founded on February 15, 1990 and is headquartered in Yokneam, Israel.

