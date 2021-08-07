Victoria Oil & Gas’ (VOG) House Stock Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their house stock rating on shares of Victoria Oil & Gas (LON:VOG) in a report released on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports.

LON:VOG opened at GBX 3.70 ($0.05) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 634.29, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of £9.59 million and a PE ratio of -1.48. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 4.88. Victoria Oil & Gas has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1.85 ($0.02) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 8.15 ($0.11).

About Victoria Oil & Gas

Victoria Oil & Gas Plc engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas in the United Kingdom. The company holds 57% interest in the Logbaba gas and condensate project, which covers an area of 20 square kilometers located in Cameroon; and 75% interest in the Matanda Block covering an area of 1,235 square kilometers located in Cameroon.

