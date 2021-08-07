Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR) Raises Dividend to $0.15 Per Share

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 5th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share on Monday, September 27th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This is an increase from Victory Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12.

Shares of NASDAQ VCTR traded up $1.72 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $33.92. The stock had a trading volume of 159,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,541. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $31.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.31 and a beta of 1.08. Victory Capital has a twelve month low of $15.69 and a twelve month high of $34.39.

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.08). Victory Capital had a return on equity of 40.14% and a net margin of 28.14%. The company had revenue of $212.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $209.52 million. Research analysts predict that Victory Capital will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current year.

VCTR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Victory Capital from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Bank of America upgraded Victory Capital from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Victory Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Sunday, May 9th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Victory Capital from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Victory Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.33.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Victory Capital stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR) by 35.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,962 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,491 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Victory Capital were worth $638,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 16.42% of the company’s stock.

About Victory Capital

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of investment management products and services to institutional and intermediary clients. The company sells and distributes its products through centralized distribution model, broker-dealers, retirement platforms, and registered investment advisor networks.

