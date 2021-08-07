Vidya (VIDYA) Price Tops $0.27 on Exchanges

Vidya (CURRENCY:VIDYA) traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on August 7th. Over the last week, Vidya has traded up 9.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Vidya coin can currently be purchased for $0.27 or 0.00000618 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Vidya has a market capitalization of $10.84 million and $3.23 million worth of Vidya was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002307 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $24.02 or 0.00055409 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002614 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.75 or 0.00015567 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002308 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $373.17 or 0.00860859 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.24 or 0.00099758 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.75 or 0.00040944 BTC.

Vidya Profile

Vidya (CRYPTO:VIDYA) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 22nd, 2020. Vidya’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 40,478,112 coins. Vidya’s official Twitter account is @team3d_official and its Facebook page is accessible here . Vidya’s official website is team3d.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The project is designed to provide an emotion-driven, high-stakes entertainment experience through a new environment for crypto and traditional gamers – that brings real-world consequences to in-game decisions. The project also claims to gamify DeFi – it puts out traditional games that use a valuable, market-backed ERC-20 token called Vidya (VIDYA) as a medium of exchange along with escrow smart contracts to handle wagers in match-based games. The ecosystem is claimed to also be capable of supporting the oft-seen economic experiments and financial mechanics of almost any other DeFi project, whether as mechanics within our games themselves or as financial platforms outside of them. “

