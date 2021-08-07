Viemed Healthcare (TSE:VMD) Upgraded to Buy at Bloom Burton

Bloom Burton upgraded shares of Viemed Healthcare (TSE:VMD) from an accumulate rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.
Shares of TSE VMD opened at C$8.27 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$8.81. The company has a market capitalization of C$327.39 million and a PE ratio of 9.37. Viemed Healthcare has a twelve month low of C$8.07 and a twelve month high of C$14.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.89.
Viemed Healthcare Company Profile
