Viemed Healthcare (TSE:VMD) Upgraded to Buy at Bloom Burton

Bloom Burton upgraded shares of Viemed Healthcare (TSE:VMD) from an accumulate rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Shares of TSE VMD opened at C$8.27 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$8.81. The company has a market capitalization of C$327.39 million and a PE ratio of 9.37. Viemed Healthcare has a twelve month low of C$8.07 and a twelve month high of C$14.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.89.

Viemed Healthcare Company Profile

Viemed Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides in-home durable medical equipment and post-acute respiratory healthcare services to patients in the United States. The company offers respiratory services and related equipment, including non-invasive ventilators; bi-level, continuous, and automatic continuous positive airway pressure (PAP) machines; and oxygen therapy, as well as services of respiratory therapists; and respiratory disease management, neuromuscular care, and oxygen therapy services.

