ViewRay (NASDAQ:VRAY) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

ViewRay (NASDAQ:VRAY) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. ViewRay had a negative net margin of 183.76% and a negative return on equity of 69.14%. ViewRay updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

ViewRay stock opened at $6.16 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 5.13 and a quick ratio of 4.24. ViewRay has a twelve month low of $2.53 and a twelve month high of $7.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $996.32 million, a PE ratio of -8.56 and a beta of 1.05.

Several research firms have weighed in on VRAY. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ViewRay from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley raised ViewRay from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded ViewRay from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.60.

In related news, major shareholder International Ltd Fosun sold 4,300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.97, for a total value of $25,671,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,813,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,798,588.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 4.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ViewRay Company Profile

ViewRay, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets radiation therapy systems. The company offers MRIdian, a magnetic resonance image guided radiation therapy system to image and treat cancer patients. Its MRIdian integrates MRI technology, radiation delivery, and proprietary software to see the soft tissues, shape the dose to accommodate for changes in anatomy, and strike the target using real-time targeting throughout the treatment.

