Violich Capital Management Inc. Buys New Shares in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN)

Violich Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 2,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in AMN Healthcare Services in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services during the first quarter valued at about $40,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services during the first quarter valued at about $62,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services during the first quarter valued at about $86,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co bought a new position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services during the first quarter valued at about $108,000. 92.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Mark G. Foletta sold 2,500 shares of AMN Healthcare Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.02, for a total transaction of $237,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark Christopher Hagan sold 7,908 shares of AMN Healthcare Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.12, for a total transaction of $712,668.96. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $132,836.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,830 shares of company stock valued at $3,812,075 over the last 90 days. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AMN. Truist raised their price objective on AMN Healthcare Services from $102.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Truist Securities raised their target price on AMN Healthcare Services from $102.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on AMN Healthcare Services from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.00.

AMN traded up $0.13 on Friday, hitting $106.60. The company had a trading volume of 562,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 306,321. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.87 and a 52-week high of $110.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.86. The firm has a market cap of $5.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.40.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.17. AMN Healthcare Services had a net margin of 4.78% and a return on equity of 25.19%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current year.

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to hospitals and healthcare facilities in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions. It offers travel nurse staffing under the American Mobile, Onward Healthcare, and O'Grady Peyton brands; rapid response nurse staffing and labor disruption services under the NurseChoice and HealthSource Global Staffing brands; local or per diem staffing services under Nursefinders brand; and locum tenens staffing services under the Staff Care and Locum Leaders brands.

