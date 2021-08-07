Violich Capital Management Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Violich Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 9.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 39,495 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,100 shares during the quarter. Violich Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,145,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VWO. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 32,550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,383,000 after buying an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 368.6% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 218,595 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,954,000 after buying an additional 171,949 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 102.4% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 392,041 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $19,646,000 after buying an additional 198,344 shares during the last quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 78,233 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,072,000 after buying an additional 4,198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 95,918 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,992,000 after buying an additional 4,443 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA VWO traded down $0.35 during trading on Friday, reaching $51.27. 9,084,565 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,943,241. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.26. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $41.53 and a 1 year high of $56.66.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Read More: What is a conference call?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.