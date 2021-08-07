Violich Capital Management Inc. Has $4.21 Million Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Violich Capital Management Inc. cut its position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,458 shares of the company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. Violich Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $4,208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd grew its stake in Philip Morris International by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 66,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,558,000 after buying an additional 6,816 shares during the last quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. grew its stake in Philip Morris International by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 19,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,886,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its stake in Philip Morris International by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,053,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,431,000 after buying an additional 114,396 shares during the last quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Philip Morris International by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after buying an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Seven Springs Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 69.9% in the 2nd quarter. Seven Springs Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.68% of the company’s stock.

In other Philip Morris International news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.76, for a total value of $977,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mario Masseroli sold 1,734 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.31, for a total transaction of $170,469.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,459 shares of company stock valued at $3,324,480 in the last quarter. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Philip Morris International stock traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $99.21. 2,515,827 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,586,437. The company has a market capitalization of $154.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.78. Philip Morris International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $68.93 and a fifty-two week high of $101.52.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $7.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.71 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.13% and a negative return on equity of 91.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.29 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Friday, June 11th that allows the company to buyback $7.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to buy up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 12th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th were given a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.84%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 24th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 92.84%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on PM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $81.00 to $105.00 in a report on Friday, April 9th. TheStreet raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Barclays set a $98.59 price target on shares of Philip Morris International and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Philip Morris International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.05.

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company. It engages in manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco and nicotine-containing products. It operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middles East & Africa, South & Southeast Asia, East Asia & Australia and Latin America & Canada.

