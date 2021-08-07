Violich Capital Management Inc. Purchases 2,700 Shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Violich Capital Management Inc. grew its position in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 77.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,205 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the quarter. Violich Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in eBay were worth $436,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sawyer & Company Inc boosted its position in shares of eBay by 515.4% in the second quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 400 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of eBay by 387.9% during the first quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 522 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of eBay during the first quarter worth $33,000. First PREMIER Bank bought a new position in shares of eBay during the second quarter worth $35,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC boosted its position in shares of eBay by 222.2% during the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 625 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ EBAY traded down $1.79 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $65.49. The company had a trading volume of 8,888,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,526,081. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $67.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market cap of $44.62 billion, a PE ratio of 15.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.09. eBay Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.36 and a 52 week high of $74.13.

In other news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 856 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.67, for a total value of $56,213.52. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,805 shares in the company, valued at $3,008,014.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 5.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of eBay from $71.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of eBay from $84.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded shares of eBay from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $75.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of eBay from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 price target on shares of eBay in a research note on Thursday. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. eBay has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.47.

About eBay

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, classifieds, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

