Violich Capital Management Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Violich Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 0.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 46,151 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. Automatic Data Processing accounts for about 1.5% of Violich Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Violich Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $9,167,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 127.6% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 223 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.99% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ADP traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $213.00. 1,342,900 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,780,736. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $201.92. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a twelve month low of $127.31 and a twelve month high of $213.94. The stock has a market cap of $90.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.73.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.06. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 44.73% and a net margin of 17.32%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.14 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is currently 61.79%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ADP shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $192.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Citigroup upped their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $190.00 to $212.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. upped their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $190.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $212.00 to $227.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Automatic Data Processing presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $189.21.

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 2,428 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.00, for a total transaction of $490,456.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 26,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,376,028. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Alexander Quevedo sold 950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.25, for a total value of $198,787.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 7,961 shares of company stock worth $1,605,844. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializes in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services; and Professional Employer Organization Services; and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

