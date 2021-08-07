Violich Capital Management Inc. Trims Stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Violich Capital Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 103,281 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. NIKE makes up 2.7% of Violich Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Violich Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $15,956,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eukles Asset Management bought a new position in NIKE during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new stake in shares of NIKE in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new stake in shares of NIKE in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of NIKE by 129.0% in the 2nd quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. now owns 355 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd grew its position in shares of NIKE by 128.4% in the 1st quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 370 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.64% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 9,032 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.20, for a total value of $1,203,062.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.00, for a total value of $1,520,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 403,010 shares of company stock valued at $63,743,181 in the last three months. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup lowered NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on NIKE from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Cowen lifted their price objective on NIKE from $145.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus raised their target price on NIKE from $174.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Guggenheim raised their target price on NIKE from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $173.06.

Shares of NKE traded down $1.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $172.80. The stock had a trading volume of 4,088,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,556,406. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.01. NIKE, Inc. has a 12 month low of $99.89 and a 12 month high of $174.38. The company has a market cap of $273.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.54, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $151.07.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 23rd. The footwear maker reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.42. NIKE had a return on equity of 51.41% and a net margin of 12.86%. The company had revenue of $12.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.51) earnings per share. NIKE’s revenue was up 94.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 27th. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.90%.

About NIKE

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

