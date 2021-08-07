Virtu Financial LLC Acquires Shares of 18,988 Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III (NASDAQ:DGNU)

Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III (NASDAQ:DGNU) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 18,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $192,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. III Capital Management purchased a new stake in Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III in the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III during the 1st quarter valued at $101,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III during the 1st quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III during the 1st quarter valued at $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.30% of the company’s stock.

DGNU opened at $9.79 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.99. Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III has a 1 year low of $9.70 and a 1 year high of $10.88.

Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Alpha Corp. and changed its name to Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp.

