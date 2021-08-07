Virtu Financial LLC Has $165,000 Position in MingZhu Logistics Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:YGMZ)

Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in MingZhu Logistics Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:YGMZ) by 49.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 35,914 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,963 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in MingZhu Logistics were worth $165,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MingZhu Logistics during the 1st quarter worth $126,000. Institutional investors own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

YGMZ stock opened at $4.11 on Friday. MingZhu Logistics Holdings Limited has a 52 week low of $3.60 and a 52 week high of $58.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.42.

MingZhu Logistics Holdings Limited provides trucking and delivery services using its truckload fleet and subcontractors in the People's Republic of China. The company serves sizeable logistics companies, freight forwarders, and warehouse operators. As of March 5, 2021, it operated a truckload fleet with 114 tractors and 76 trailers.

