Virtu Financial LLC Invests $168,000 in Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR)

Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 15,221 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $168,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in Osisko Gold Royalties in the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in Osisko Gold Royalties in the first quarter valued at about $65,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Osisko Gold Royalties by 20.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,663 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new stake in Osisko Gold Royalties in the first quarter valued at about $110,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Osisko Gold Royalties in the first quarter valued at about $117,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from $18.50 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from $21.50 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$28.50 to C$27.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, CIBC increased their target price on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$21.00 to C$22.50 in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.21.

Shares of NYSE OR opened at $12.75 on Friday. Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd has a 1 year low of $9.77 and a 1 year high of $15.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 5.51 and a current ratio of 5.80.

Osisko Gold Royalties (NYSE:OR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. Osisko Gold Royalties had a net margin of 17.68% and a return on equity of 3.13%. The firm had revenue of $66.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. Osisko Gold Royalties’s revenue was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $0.0413 dividend. This represents a $0.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This is a positive change from Osisko Gold Royalties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Osisko Gold Royalties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.10%.

About Osisko Gold Royalties

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd. operates as an intermediate metal company, which engages in mining and exploration. Its assets portfolio includes Malartic, Windfall and Éléonore royalties. The company was founded on April 29, 2014 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

