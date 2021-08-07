Virtu Financial LLC Makes New $185,000 Investment in Boxlight Co. (NASDAQ:BOXL)

Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Boxlight Co. (NASDAQ:BOXL) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 72,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $185,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boxlight in the first quarter worth about $31,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Boxlight in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Boxlight during the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Boxlight by 222.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 21,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 15,023 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Boxlight in the first quarter valued at approximately $62,000. 11.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Boxlight alerts:

BOXL opened at $1.97 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market capitalization of $111.87 million, a PE ratio of -4.48 and a beta of 3.63. Boxlight Co. has a 1-year low of $1.29 and a 1-year high of $3.80.

Boxlight (NASDAQ:BOXL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $33.42 million during the quarter. Boxlight had a negative net margin of 23.45% and a negative return on equity of 14.06%.

BOXL has been the subject of several research reports. Alliance Global Partners increased their price objective on Boxlight from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Boxlight in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th.

About Boxlight

Boxlight Corporation, an education technology company, develops, sells, and services interactive classroom solutions for the education market worldwide. The company provides a range of interactive classroom technology products primarily targeted at the K-12 education market. Its products include interactive projectors, interactive flat panel displays, interactive touch projectors, noninteractive projectors, touchboards, and MimioTeach that could turn any whiteboard interactive; and accessory document cameras, teacher pads for remote control, and assessment systems.

Featured Article: What is the S&P/TSX Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BOXL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boxlight Co. (NASDAQ:BOXL).

Receive News & Ratings for Boxlight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boxlight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.