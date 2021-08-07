Virtu Financial LLC Trims Stock Position in Direxion Daily Technology Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TECS)

Virtu Financial LLC lowered its stake in shares of Direxion Daily Technology Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TECS) by 83.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,613 shares of the company’s stock after selling 120,522 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in Direxion Daily Technology Bear 3X Shares were worth $175,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kore Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Technology Bear 3X Shares during the 1st quarter valued at about $74,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Direxion Daily Technology Bear 3X Shares by 166.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 2,397 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Technology Bear 3X Shares in the 1st quarter valued at about $116,000. Finally, Gateway Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Technology Bear 3X Shares in the 1st quarter valued at about $372,000.

Shares of Direxion Daily Technology Bear 3X Shares stock opened at $4.39 on Friday. Direxion Daily Technology Bear 3X Shares has a twelve month low of $4.38 and a twelve month high of $16.58. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.18.

