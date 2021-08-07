Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) PT Lowered to $35.00 at Rosenblatt Securities

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) had its price objective decreased by stock analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $38.00 to $35.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 33.59% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Virtu Financial from $29.00 to $32.50 in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Virtu Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Virtu Financial from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Virtu Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.93.

NASDAQ:VIRT opened at $26.20 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.97 and a beta of -0.28. Virtu Financial has a twelve month low of $21.03 and a twelve month high of $32.35.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.13). Virtu Financial had a return on equity of 45.67% and a net margin of 20.53%. The firm had revenue of $548.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $369.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.73 earnings per share. Virtu Financial’s revenue for the quarter was down 39.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Virtu Financial will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Brett Fairclough sold 125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.85, for a total value of $3,606,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 49.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VIRT. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Virtu Financial by 574.1% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 199,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,025,000 after purchasing an additional 170,042 shares during the period. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in Virtu Financial by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 780,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,644,000 after acquiring an additional 16,751 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Virtu Financial by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 383,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,652,000 after acquiring an additional 18,052 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Virtu Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $286,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in Virtu Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $621,000. 56.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Virtu Financial Company Profile

Virtu Financial, Inc engages in the provision of market making and liquidity services. It operates through the following segments: Market Making, Execution Services and Corporate. The Market Making segment engages in buying and selling of securities and other financial instruments. The Execution Services segment agency offers trading venues that provide transparent trading in global equities, ETFs, and fixed income to institutions, banks and broker dealers.

