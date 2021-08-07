Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC) Stock Holdings Boosted by Emerald Advisers LLC

Emerald Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC) by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 178,661 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,100 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC’s holdings in Visteon were worth $21,607,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Visteon by 43.6% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,094,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,476,000 after acquiring an additional 332,422 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Visteon by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 781,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,308,000 after acquiring an additional 19,540 shares during the last quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Visteon by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 696,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,951,000 after acquiring an additional 27,761 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Visteon by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 475,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,006,000 after acquiring an additional 33,788 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Visteon in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,314,000.

VC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Visteon from $132.00 to $128.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Visteon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Visteon from $162.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Visteon from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on Visteon in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Visteon presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.00.

VC traded up $1.44 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $117.62. 221,529 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 259,520. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Visteon Co. has a one year low of $64.22 and a one year high of $147.55. The firm has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a PE ratio of 115.31 and a beta of 2.01. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $117.83.

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.35). Visteon had a return on equity of 14.96% and a net margin of 1.00%. The company had revenue of $610.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $642.38 million. Equities analysts expect that Visteon Co. will post 2.53 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Robert R. Vallance sold 4,916 shares of Visteon stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.80, for a total transaction of $647,928.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,564,597.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert R. Vallance sold 4,980 shares of Visteon stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $647,400.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,543,230. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Visteon Corp. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of electronics products, automotive vehicles and supplies automotive parts. Its products include Instrument Clusters, Information Displays,Telematics Solutions, Head-Up Displays, Domain Controller and DriveCore Autonomous. The company was founded on January 5, 2000 and is headquartered in Van Buren Township, MI.

