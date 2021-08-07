Voloridge Investment Management LLC Invests $264,000 in First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 5,675 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Merchants in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in First Merchants during the 1st quarter worth $151,000. First Bank & Trust increased its holdings in First Merchants by 54.5% during the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 3,613 shares of the bank’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in First Merchants during the 1st quarter worth $202,000. Finally, 9258 Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in First Merchants during the 1st quarter worth $218,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.85% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Michael R. Becher sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.04, for a total transaction of $50,644.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark K. Hardwick sold 8,090 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.36, for a total transaction of $366,962.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:FRME opened at $42.43 on Friday. First Merchants Co. has a 12-month low of $21.50 and a 12-month high of $50.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $42.09. The stock has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.33 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The bank reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.11. First Merchants had a return on equity of 10.14% and a net margin of 33.81%. Sell-side analysts forecast that First Merchants Co. will post 3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. This is an increase from First Merchants’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. First Merchants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.34%.

Several research firms have commented on FRME. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded First Merchants from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on First Merchants from $55.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded First Merchants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.20.

About First Merchants

First Merchants Corp. (Indiana) is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It also offers personal banking, business banking, mortgage lending, treasury management services, and wealth management. The company was founded in September 1982 and is headquartered in Muncie, IN.

